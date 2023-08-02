Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $259.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

