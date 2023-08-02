Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,769. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

