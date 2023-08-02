Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 2,032,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

