Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 811 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

Pegasystems Trading Down 5.3 %

Pegasystems stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 301,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.04. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -7.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

