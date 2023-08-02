Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares $0.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Pearson Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE PSO opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.14.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.