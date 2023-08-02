Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Declares $0.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE PSO opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

PSO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.14.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.