PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Lowered by Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 20.7% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $31,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,100,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.