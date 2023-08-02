PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.2% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. 10,008,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,907,794. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

