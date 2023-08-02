Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.78.

Paycom Software stock traded down $70.31 on Wednesday, reaching $300.47. 2,019,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,623. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.63. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

