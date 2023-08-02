Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $356.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $356.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $60.75 on Wednesday, hitting $310.03. 574,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.