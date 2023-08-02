Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.00

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 216136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Parsons alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 30.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.