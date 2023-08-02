Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225,208 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 7.5 %

TECL stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.42. 2,837,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.