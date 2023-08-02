Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

