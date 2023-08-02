Paragon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.57. 2,152,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

