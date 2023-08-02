Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,841 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. 4,278,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.