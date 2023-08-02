Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. TransUnion makes up about 1.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. 856,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

