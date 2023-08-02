Paragon Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $27.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.70. 1,203,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

