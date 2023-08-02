Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in BILL by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BILL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BILL by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BILL by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in BILL by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on BILL from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

