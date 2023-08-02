PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,348 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 3.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $28,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in PACCAR by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 91.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 91.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,582 shares of company stock worth $8,715,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. 2,134,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.