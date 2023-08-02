Osmosis Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $231.75 million and $3.57 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
