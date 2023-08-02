Oshkosh Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 199,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

