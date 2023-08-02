Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 512.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,904 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 780,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.