Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,687 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 327,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,436. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

