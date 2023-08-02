Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,111 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. 196,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

