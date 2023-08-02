Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,870 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 53.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. 126,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,654. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

