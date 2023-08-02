Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,410 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

KHC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. 2,371,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,979. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.