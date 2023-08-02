Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,191 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 299,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $18,747,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 566,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 742,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.