Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.39. 531,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

