Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 543,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. 1,344,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,804,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.