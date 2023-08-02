Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 691 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 404,065 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,179,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

HES traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.70. 174,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

