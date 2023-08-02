Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $27.17 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $157.10. 725,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

