Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.90. 152,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,901. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

