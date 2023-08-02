Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.46. 223,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,148. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

