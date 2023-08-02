Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,787,000 after buying an additional 922,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. 425,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,368. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

