Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and $1.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013984 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,914.47 or 0.99993592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

