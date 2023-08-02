Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.