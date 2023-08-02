One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $570,054.80 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Trading Up 13.4 %
One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 284,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,880. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.43. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.