One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $570,054.80 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Trading Up 13.4 %

One Stop Systems stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 284,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,880. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.43. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

