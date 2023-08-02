ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OGS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

