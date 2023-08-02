ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE OGS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. 251,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,778,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

