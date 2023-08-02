ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.