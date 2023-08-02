ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $109.74. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 4,787,430 shares traded.
The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
