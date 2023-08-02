ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $105.09, but opened at $109.74. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 4,787,430 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.