ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

