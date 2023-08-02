ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.26.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.