ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.27-$1.41 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. 3,615,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

