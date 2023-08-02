OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 2,139,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,148. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

