Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONBPP opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
