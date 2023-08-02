OKB (OKB) Price Down 0.3% This Week

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One OKB token can now be bought for $42.67 or 0.00145192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $10.52 billion and $1.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

