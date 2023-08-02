Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.03). 109,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 195,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.04).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,755.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.15.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,236 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £5,080.52 ($6,522.69). In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King bought 2,484 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,850.20 ($4,943.12). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,236 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.52 ($6,522.69). In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,572. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

