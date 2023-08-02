Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Posts Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.43. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

