Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR remained flat at $16.00 on Tuesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

