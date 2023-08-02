O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 996 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. APA comprises 0.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,522. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

