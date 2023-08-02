O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBD traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 12,567,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,675,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.